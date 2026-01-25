Rogue kangaroos hop into cyclists mid-race causing chaos at Tour Down Under

Two rogue kangaroos caused chaos at the Tour Down Under after jumping into cyclists mid-race.

Eventual winner Jay Vine was among the riders who went down when the pair hopped into the middle of the road in Adelaide, Australia on Sunday (25 January).

Speaking after the race, Jay Vine said, "Two of them blasted through the peloton as we were doing probably 50km an hour and one of them stopped, went left, right, left, right, and I ended up hitting its backside".

Despite the crash, Jay Vine went on to win his second Tour Down Under, having first achieved the feat in 2023.