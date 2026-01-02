Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A daring wallaby that escaped from a New Jersey animal sanctuary and went on the run has been returned home safely after being found outside a local Walmart.

The audacious marsupial, named Rex, escaped from a barn at the Lots of Love Farm in Williamstown Monday night after a gate was left unlatched.

Officers from the Monroe Township Police Department assisted in the search, with members of the public advised to be on the look out.

A detailed description of Rex was provided to the officers, though poor weather conditions prevented the use of a drone to boost efforts to find him.

A sighting of Rex was reported at around 9:05 p.m. Tuesday when he narrowly avoided being hit by a vehicle.

He was later spotted one mile from the sanctuary in the parking lot of a Walmart by a mother and daughter, who called the sanctuary, and he was successfully recaptured.

“Well, if this didn’t become the best night ever!” Lots of Love Farm wrote, in a post celebrating Rex’s safe return Tuesday night.

“With the help of some really cool kids and a really cool dad we caught Rex at the Walmart! He is home safe and sound! Thank you everyone, you’re all amazing. He must really like Walmart.”

In a separate post the MTPD acknowledged that their efforts had been bested by citizen sleuths.

Native to Australia, wallabies are a mid-size member of the kangaroo family.

“Thanks to our local media, our officers are nationally recognized horse wranglers… but unfortunately, we haven’t quite earned the title of Wallaby Whisperers,” the police department wrote.

“We tried to assist last evening but were of little help... Rex is quick!”

In a New Year’s Eve post, Lots of Love Farm said that it had decided to give Rex a rest for a couple of days, but said he would be returning to public view from Friday.

A welcome home part for Rex is also scheduled for this coming weekend.