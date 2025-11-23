Horse nicknamed Seabiscuit captured after leading police on chase around New Jersey town
Police in Gloucester County took to social media to joke that the animal was ‘canvassing’ the area for hay bales
Police officers hoofed it to a New Jersey neighborhood after reports that a loose horse was roaming the area.
The horse, dubbed Seabiscuit by police, was “canvassing” the Hunter Woods neighborhood in Gloucester County in search of hay bales on Friday, Monroe Township Police said.
Police found the horse at around 7.50 a.m., but the creature “quickly fled” when confronted.
A “brief foot pursuit” ensued, but officers were unsuccessful in reining in the horse.
Footage captured an officer running on the sidewalk after Seabiscuit, who galloped down the middle of the road, passing a parked car and a school bus.
After some additional horsepower from other officers, the animal was safely secured and “returned without incident,” police said.
It’s not immediately clear where the horse came from. Police also clarified that Seabiscuit was not the horse’s real name: “We altered his name to protect the identity of the horse.”
The real Seabiscuit was a champion thoroughbred racehorse in the 1930s into 1940s. The nationally beloved horse was voted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 1958.
“These types of calls are not entirely uncommon for us and we do our best to protect all of our animal friends that are a part of this community,” they added.
Social media users were going wild in the comments section.
“Mounted Patrol Unit Coming soon to ‘Neigh’borhood near you,” one Facebook user quipped.
“Hey, no horsin' around guys!” another wrote.
“We're gonna have to file an open public records act request to get the full bodycam video of this incident...” another joked.
