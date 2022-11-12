Independent TV
Showing now | Saudi Green Initiative
Live
Watch live as world leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:
Watch live as world leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022.
The event, held in tandem with COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, brings speakers from across the Middle East region and the world to discuss this years theme: ‘from ambition to action’.
Speakers will highlight the steps taken over the past year towards achieving Saudi Arabia’s ambitious national targets as well as laying out the roadmap for the coming years.
Read more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.
