Aerial footage shows scale of fire on Scotland’s Dava Moor

Aerial footage shows raging wildfires across Scotland’s Dava Moor, which has seen intense blazes for four days in a row.

A witness who spotted the inferno from a plane above recorded the burning moorlands on Monday (30 June).

Fires were first reported on Saturday (28 June), and have since spread across the Scottish Highlands, with the The Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA), who are working “round-the-clock” to tackle the blaze, warning that the fires are “becoming a danger to human life”.

The SGA added that “stretched” firefighters are currently unable to respond to other incidents.

Scottish first minister John Swinney said the situation is “extremely serious” and has urged people to follow all available advice.