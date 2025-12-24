Victoria Beckham shares glimpse into life after Brooklyn ‘blocking’

Victoria Beckham has shared a glimpse into her life after son Brooklyn Beckham reportedly blocked the entire family.

In clips posted on social media on Monday (22 December) and Tuesday (23 December), Posh Spice can be seen drinking shots of tequila, trying on dresses and preparing for the festive period.

It comes after Cruz Beckham rebuffed rumours that his parents unfollowed Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz: “NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son… Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I.”

The Beckhams were notably absent at Brooklyn and Nicola’s vow renewal in August, whilst the 26-year-old was nowhere to be seen at any of his father’s recent 50th birthday celebrations, nor his knighthood ceremony.