Victoria Beckham reveals a woman must be an ‘a*******’ for her to fall out with them

Victoria Beckham has admitted that a woman must be an “a******’ in order for her to fall out with them.

Appearing on Andy Cohen’s radio show on Siruis XM, Posh declared that she was a “girl’s girl”, saying it would take a lot for her not to get on with a woman.

“Because I love, I love women, you know, and that's part of the reason why I do what I do with fashion and beauty,” she added.

Her comments come amid her alleged feud with son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz. They reportedly first fell out in 2022 over a wedding dress which Victoria designed that Peltz refused to wear.

The Beckhams were notably absent at the young couple’s vow renewal in August, whilst Brooklyn was nowhere to be seen at any of his father’s recent 50th birthday celebrations.