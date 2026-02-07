The Chase viewers spot ‘unfortunate’ Peter Mandelson question in episode rerun

The Chase viewers noticed an “unfortunate” question about Peter Mandelson during a rerun episode of the ITV quiz show.

The October 2015 episode, shown again on Challenge TV on 5 February, included a Cash Builder question about the disgraced former peer, asking which Labour leader was behind a quote about the party "learning to love Mandelson".

Radio DJ Toby Tarrant shared a photo of the moment on X, writing: “Unfortunate day to play this old episode.” Another user replied: “Someone in scheduling has played a blinder there.”

Files released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) last month appear to show that Mandelson leaked sensitive government information to Epstein while serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown's Labour government, leading to his resignation from both the Labour party and the House of Lords.