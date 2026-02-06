King Charles III shared a rare glimpse of his life at Highgrove House in a new Prime Video documentary released on Friday, 6 February.

His Majesty's film, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, explores the monarch's environmental philosophy.

In one scene, the King is seen caring for rescue chickens in a coop named "Cluckingham Palace."

Charles rehomed the one millionth hen rescued by the British Hen Welfare Trust, naming her Henrietta.

The film took six months to complete, but has been “a lifetime in the making” for Charles.