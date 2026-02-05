Watch: Trump’s 10 most inappropriate moments from the National Prayer Breakfast

Donald Trump addressed members of Congress and faith leaders for over an hour on Thursday (5 February), where he claimed that he believes he will make it to heaven.

In a lengthy 77-minute speech, where he frequently drifted from his prepared remarks, the president claimed that he has brought religion and Christianity back to the center of American life.

But that wasn’t all he discussed. From forgetting the name of the DR Congolese president to praising troops for “beating the crap” out of criminals, here are the 10 most inappropriate moments in Mr Trump’s address.