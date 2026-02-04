Keke Palmer reveals why she'd never live with her partner

Keke Palmer has shared the reason why she would never live with her partner.

Speaking to TODAY with Jenna and Sheinelle on Monday (2 February) whilst promoting her upcoming series The Burbs, the actor said she has no intention to live with a romantic partner. “I like my alone time,” she admitted.

Palmer, who shares two-year-old son Leodis with ex Darius Jackson, said she was inspired by a 2016 interview with Whoopi Goldberg, where the 70-year-old actor insisted they “don’t want somebody in my house”.

Host Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones were shocked at Palmer’s statement, though the star said that she could be persuaded to live together with two separate bedrooms “at best”.