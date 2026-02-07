Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Coronation Street legend Beverly Callard has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 68-year-old, who has relocated to Ireland to star in Dublin-based soap Fair City, shared how she was diagnosed with the disease just 20 minutes before she was due to film her first scenes.

The Liz McDonald star appeared on RTE’s Late Late Show on Friday (6 January) and shared the news with host Patrick Kielty.

She reassured him: “I am fine, I am absolutely fine.

“My head was a bit mashed for the first dew days.”

The actor said the cancer is in the “very early stages” and that she will return to the UK for an operation and radiotherapy.