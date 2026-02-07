Three pulled from frozen waters in dramatic police helicopter rescue

Video captures a dramatic moment when three individuals were pulled from the frozen waters during a police helicopter rescue.

The three young men were walking across a frozen bay in Far Rockaway, Queens, on 6 February 2026, when they suddenly fell through the ice into the water.

After receiving reports of the incident around 4:15 pm, the New York Fire Department, with assistance from the Aviation Unit and Emergency Services Unit, located and rescued the men before any of them were seriously injured.

Witnesses stated that they had seen these men walk along the ice before, despite being warned that it was dangerous.

The three victims are now recovering at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside and St. John's Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway.