Traitors star Stephen’s This Morning presenting debut leaves fan divided

The Traitors’ Star Stephen Libby has landed a huge presenting role after quitting his day job, however, not all viewers have been left impressed.

Last month, Libby made history alongside teammate Rachel Duffy by becoming the first Traitor alliance to win the show, splitting the £95,750 prize pot.

The 32-year-old has since landed a job hosting a fashion segment on This Morning, usually presented by Lisa Snowdon.

Stephen, known for his flamboyant jumpsuits, got host Ben Shephard involved in one segment, with the broadcaster donning a full jumpsuit.

Some viewers applauded the new role, calling his appearance “heaven” whilst others were not as thrilled. One said: “Wait what….., the worst dressed guy from the Traitors is now doing the fashion section on This Morning.”