Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley and Labour minister Steve Reed clashed during a heated grilling over the Lord Peter Mandelson scandal.

The Cabinet minister defended Sir Keir Starmer on the programme, following anger over the prime minister's decision to appoint him as US ambassador, despite being aware of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Reed said the scandal showed that the vetting process in Lord Mandelson's appointment wasn't good enough and needs reviewing.

Mr Madeley then accused Mr Reed of invoking hindsight to defend the PM, and avoiding his questions.

Defending himself, Mr Reed replied: " You are making up lies about me avoiding your questions."