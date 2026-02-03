A CGI advert featuring a 3D highway billboard in Dubai has left internet viewers baffled.

The campaign from Nissan Middle East sees their Patrol model appearing to drive through a desert and then out of the billboard and onto the road, as sand pours onto the highway.

The advert - meant to look like it was filmed from the perspective of a driver on the road - is computer-generated, but has gone viral for its mind-bending photorealism.

“I’m confused,” said one dumbfounded user after watching the ad, whilst another simply said: “What?”.