Church angel painting ‘resembling Giorgia Meloni’ prompts investigation

A restored painting of an angel in a church in Rome that appears to resemble Italian leader Giorgia Meloni has left some giggling and others up in arms.

The row began when an Italian newspaper pointed out that a reconstructed artwork on the wall of the San Lorenzo Lucina chapel looked like the prime minister.

Ms Meloni has brushed off the comparisons, writing: "No, I definitely do not resemble an angel.”

The restorer told local media he had no intention of painting Ms Meloni.

The diocese of Rome and the Italian Culture Ministry announced investigations into the renovations.