‘Should we storm McDonald’s?’ Meloni mocks calls to distance Italy from US

Giorgia Meloni has responded to calls for Italy to distance itself from the US, mockingly asking if they should “storm McDonald’s” too.

Speaking during her New Year’s media briefing on Friday (9 January), the Italian PM said that whilst she disagrees with Donald Trump’s possible action in Greenland, she doesn’t understand why some are calling for Italy cut off the US.

“What do you mean we must distance ourselves, in the sense that we must leave NATO? We must close American bases? We must sever trade relations, we must storm McDonald’s?”

Ms Meloni is considered one of Mr Trump’s closest allies in Europe, often acting as a mediator between him and the European Union.