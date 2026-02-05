The Home Office has released new footage of deportees being flown out of the UK, as it revealed nearly 60,000 illegal migrants and foreign criminals have been deported since July 2024 - the largest figure in a decade.

Sharing the video, the Home Office revealed that figure is the largest in over a decade and a 45% increase on the 19 months prior.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood praised the record, but vowed to ramp up efforts to remove illegal migrants. “We must go further to remove those that have no right to be in our country,” she said.