Cher slipped up at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (1 February) while announcing the winner of Record of the Year.

The legendary singer, 79, had received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony before later returning to present the major prize.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA won for their song "Luther," but Cher mistakenly announced that the award went to Luther Vandross.

Vandross, the celebrated R&B singer who died in 2005, is sampled on the song.

Cher later corrected herself, exclaiming: “No, Kendrick Lamar!”