Fire rips through London nursery as dozens of firefighters tackle blaze

A fire ripped through a London nursery on Saturday (31 January) night, as dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene to tackle the blaze.

Video footage shows huge flames and dark billows of smoke rising from the roof of Rushey Green Nursery in Catford, Lewisham.

London Fire Brigade said it sent eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters to the scene, after first receiving reports of a blaze at 6.40pm. The fire was under control approximately three hours later.

Residents were advised to keep their windows and doors shut, whilst road closures were also put in place as people were told to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.