Tottenham woes continue as star has £150,000 Range Rover broken into

Tottenham Hotspur’s Destiny Udogie has revealed that his £150,000 Range Rover was broken into following Spurs’ 2-1 defeat against West Ham on Saturday (17 January).

Posting on Snapchat, the 23-year-old defender shared footage of the vandalised car, which had its rear window caved in. Glass can be seen scattered inside the vehicle’s boot.

Udogie captioned the footage: “Yeah goodnight.”

It is the second time that the defender has been targeted in the capital in recent months. In November, he was allegedly threatened with a gun in Barnet, north London.