Police launch investigation after Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie ‘threatened with gun’ in London

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence following the incident in September

Helen William
Wednesday 05 November 2025 07:19 GMT
Spurs are providing support to Udogie and his family
Spurs are providing support to Udogie and his family (Martin Rickett/PA)

Police have launched an investigation after a Premier League footballer was allegedly threatened with a gun in north London.

The Metropolitan Police are probing the incident involving Tottenham Hotspur and Italy defender Destiny Udogie.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are providing support to the 22-year-old and his family.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence following the incident in September.

He has been bailed while inquiries continue, the force said.

On Tuesday, a Tottenham spokesman said: “We have been providing support for Destiny and his family since the incident and will continue to do so.

“Given this is a legal matter, we cannot comment any further.”

Police were called at 11.14pm on September 6 to reports a man in his 20s had been threatened with a gun in Cockfosters Parade, Barnet.

A spokesman said: “Officers spoke to the victim and, during the course of their investigation, it was also reported another man in his 20s had also allegedly been blackmailed and threatened by the same individual.

“No injuries were reported in either incident.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday, September 8 on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence.

“He has been bailed while inquiries continue.”

