The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it

In 2002, Tobey Maguire hung upside down to kiss his beloved MJ (Kirsten Dunst) and invented a new kind of kissing.

In the first of a trilogy of Spider-Man films from director Sam Raimi, our favourite neighbourhood spidey got the girl in a pivotal scene in the movie - but definitely not one they enjoyed making. The shot took two days to get right and on the Jonathan Ross Show, Dunst revealed how it felt like she was essentially resuscitating a drowning Maguire.

