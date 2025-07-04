Drone footage captured the huge scale of powerful tributes to Diogo Jota from Liverpool fans at Anfield after the footballer was killed in a car crash in Spain on Thursday, 3 July.

The 28-year-old forward had been travelling in a Lamborghini with his brother Andre Silva when the car veered off the road and burst into flames following what police suspect was a tyre blowout while overtaking.

The incident happened just 11 days after Jota, a father of three, married his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso, in Porto, Portugal.

Flowers and Liverpool shirts were laid outside the stadium in tribute.