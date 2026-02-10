Masked gang blow up armoured truck on Italian highway in audacious heist

This is the moment a masked gang who posed as police officers blew up an armoured truck during a heist on an Italian highway.

Eyewitness footage shows several heavily armed men ducking behind parked cars as the cash van exploded on Sunday (8 February).

They had already brought traffic to a standstill by setting fire to a different truck and using vehicles with flashing lights to pretend to be officers.

Carabinieri officers later arrived and gave chase to the robbers, with whom they exchanged shots. A man attempting to escape on foot was later arrested, alongside another gang member who was caught fleeing.

Local media reports that the gang members were unable to access any cash from inside the van. There were no injuries reported in the failed raid.