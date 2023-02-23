Moment armed gang rams jewellery shop before stealing nearly £300,000 worth of gold

West Midlands Police have shared footage of the moment an armed gang used a stolen highway maintenance vehicle to ram the front of a jewellery shop, before running in to steal £292,165 worth of items in broad daylight.

Three of the thieves, armed with a sledgehammer, can be seen smashing their way into two display cabinets and stashing jewellery in bags, while the fourth man remained in the vehicle and a fifth acted as “crowd control”, waving an axe at witnesses.

All five have this week been convicted of carrying out the raid, which took place at Danyaal Jewellers in Birmingham on 3 March 2022.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.