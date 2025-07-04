Listen: Lily Allen opens up about abortions she’s had in candid pregnancy talk

Lily Allen has shared that she “can’t remember” how many abortions she has had in a candid conversation about pregnancy.

Appearing on her Miss Me podcast with co-host Miquita Olivier on Tuesday (1 July), the singer opened up about her experiences with birth control and pregnancy.

Changing the lyrics Frank Sinatra hit “My Way”, Allen sang: “Abortions I've had a few... but then again... I can't remember exactly how many.”

Allen, who is a mum of two, said: “I can't remember. I think maybe like, I want to say four or five.”

Recalling one of her experiences, she said that she once had a man pay for her abortion, which she thought at the time was “so romantic”.