This is the dramatic moment a California mother rammed her $150,000 Mercedes G-Wagon into the getaway car of a home invasion gang targeting her house with her mom and children inside.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, was out getting coffee in Sherman Oaks when she received a panicked phone call from her own mother saying there were masked men trying to break into their home.

Racing back, she saw three suspects getting into a white Honda and aimed her vehicle at it. The crash rendered the Honda unusable and caused the gang to flee on foot.

Investigating officers believe the gang disabled the home surveillance system and were also monitoring police radios.