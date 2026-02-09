Coronation Street star shares ‘crippling’ health struggle

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has shared a "crippling" health struggle she has faced since she was very young.

The actor, 35, told Lorraine on Monday (9 February) that she has struggled with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), which affected her following the birth of her daughter Matilda.

The mother-of-three also detailed her experiences of hyperemesis gravidarum throughout her pregnancies, which causes excessive nausea and vomiting.

According to the NHS, the exact number of pregnant women who get HG is not known, as some cases may go unreported, but it's thought to be around 1 to 3 in every 100.