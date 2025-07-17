The Updated 2025 Nissan Micra That No One Expected!

Nissan’s iconic supermini has gone electric. Steve Fowler gets his first look at the brand-new Micra EV.

In this episode of Drive Smart, The Independent’s EV Editor Steve Fowler is among the first to see the new Nissan Micra EV on camera.

He walks around the all-electric supermini, takes a close look at its styling, interior, and practicality — and draws comparisons to one of its closest competitors, the Renault 5.

Is this the compact EV that will win over UK drivers?