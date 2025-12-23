Strictly star to spend Christmas alone after surprise admission

A Strictly Come Dancing star has revealed that they will be spending Christmas Day alone.

Appearing on Loose Women on Monday (22 December), professional dancer Luba Mushtuk said that she will be spending the day decorating her home and watching movies, as she “just needed some time on my own”.

She said that she is alone “by choice”, and is optimistic about the day. “I’m going to have a lovely time, I think some people would love, actually, to do what I am going to do.”

Co-host Nadia Sawalha agreed that the day will be enjoyable. “I'm just looking at you and thinking that sounds so lovely,” she said.