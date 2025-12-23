Vogue Williams gives house tour of ‘forever home’ as she says goodbye to London flat

Vogue Williams has shared a glimpse inside her new “forever home” with Spencer Matthews, after she confirmed the sale of their £5m London flat.

Posting to YouTube on Sunday (21 December), the I’m A Celeb star gave viewers a tour of her new home, though revealed that her and family would not be moving in for at least 18 months as they start renovations.

Reflecting on their previous Battersea apartment, which they lived in for seven years, Williams said: “All our kids were born here. So, it's going to be weird saying goodbye, but at the end of the day, we have this amazing house that we're going to love so much.”