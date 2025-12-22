Amy Dowden breaks silence on Thomas Skinner missing Strictly final

Amy Dowden has revealed that she was “gutted” that Thomas Skinner missed out on the Strictly Come Dancing final, adding that she has been “really upset”.

The former Apprentice star has claimed the BBC rigged his voting figures on the show and announced he is seeking “legal advice”. The broadcaster has disputed that any legal complaint has been launched.

Appearing on Lorraine on Monday (22 December), Dowden, his former dancing partner, said she “would have loved” for Skinner to have joined her on Saturday night’s finale.

She explained that she has been “really upset” recently, as the news coincided with the death of a close friend.