Mouse scurries past Kemi Badenoch during live interview

A mouse scurried past Kemi Badenoch during a live television interview in her Westminster office on Wednesday, 4 January.

The Conservative leader was speaking to ITV’s Peston when the rodent darted behind her. Ms Badenoch appeared unaware of the unexpected background guest and continued the interview, discussing Lord Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The moment came amid mounting pressure on Sir Keir Starmer from Labour MPs, who are angry over his decision to approve the appointment of Lord Mandelson as US ambassador, despite prior knowledge of Mandelson’s links to Epstein.