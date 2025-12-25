Doctor’s advice to beat bloating this Christmas

Christmas is here — with plenty of festive food and drink on our tables, many of us may be feeling bloated throughout the day.

This Morning's Dr Sara Kayat has shared her tips on how to beat the symptoms.

Her advice included making sure to drink alcohol in moderation and alternate with water to keep your bowels, as well as and eating fiber alongside that water.

She also shared why drinking through a straw may not be the best choice to avoid bloating, and the optimum time to eat Christmas dinner.