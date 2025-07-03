Liverpool fans leave flowers and tributes outside Anfield after death of Diogo Jota

Devastated Liverpool fans have left flowers and tributes outside of Anfield stadium following the death of Diogo Jota.

The Liverpool FC forward, alongside his 26-year-old brother Andre, died in a car crash in Spain on Thursday (3 July).

Mourners can be seen outside of the stadium, as flowers, shirts and scarves have been left on the ground. The flag bearing the Liverpool club crest is also flying at half-mast.

Liverpool FC said the club is "devastated” following the “unimaginable loss” of the 28-year-old, before requesting that the privacy of his loved ones and team mates is respected.

His devastating death comes just two weeks after the footballer married his long-term girlfriend Rute Cardoso in Porto.