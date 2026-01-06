A woman dubbed the “MAGA Granny” by social media users, who refused a pardon for her part in the January 6 insurrection, made an emotional apology during a hearing to mark the fifth anniversary of the Capitol riot.

Pamela Hemphill addressed Capitol Police officers who were serving during the 2021 attacks at the House January 6 panel, which was reconvened by Democrats to hear from witnesses and lawmakers about the events of that day.

The original panel was disbanded in 2023 with recommendations that Trump be prosecuted on four federal charges.

Upon starting his second term in 2025, Trump pardoned or commuted sentences for 1500 people charged over the attack. Hemphill refused her pardon.