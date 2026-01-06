North Korea leader Kim Jong Un drives pallet truck to plant tree at memorial service

Kim Jong Un paid a visit to a memorial for fallen North Korean soldiers, where he delivered a tree for planting via a pallet truck.

Video footage shows the North Korean leader and his family visiting a construction site to inspect the unfinished memorial. He can also be seen digging up soil to help plant trees.

According to state media, the shrine is being built to celebrate the nation’s joint war with Russia against Ukraine.

In 2024, Pyongyang sent approximately 14,000 soldiers to fight alongside in the ongoing war, where more than 6,000 of them were killed, according to South Korean, Ukrainian and Western sources.