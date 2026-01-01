Kremlin release video of downed UAV ‘used in 91-drone attack on Putin residence’

Russia has released video claiming to show one of the 91 Ukrainian drones it alleges carried out an attack on one of Vladimir Putin’s residences.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the supposed attack on Sunday night (28 December) - which Kyiv has denied and Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed as “typical Russian lies” - would lead Russia to review its position in peace negotiations.

The Kremlin have since released undated video of an official inspecting the wreckage of downed drone in an unspecified location.

“This is a rare, unique case where we have an unexploded warhead filled with high-explosive elements weighing six kilograms,” the unidentified man tells the camera.

Further footage shows Major General Alexander Romanenkov of the Russian Aerospace Forces claiming the drone was part of an "purposeful" and "thoroughly planned" attack.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which verifies military strikes, says no open-source evidence such as geolocated videos, visible air defence activity, explosions or smoke, exists supporting Russian claims.