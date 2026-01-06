Alan Carr’s fans say he has already delivered the TV moment of the year

Alan Carr left viewers in hysterics as he tumbled down a waterslide, in what some are already calling the “TV moment of the year”.

The comedian paid a visit to a waterpark with close friend Amanda Holden during an episode of Amanda and Alan’s Greek Job, which sees the pair renovating a property in Greece.

After being persuaded by Holden to tackle a slide called The Black Hole, the 49-year-old jumped into the tunnel in his rubber ring. The comedian screamed the whole way down, before losing control of his inflatable.

Reacting to the moment online, fans said: “Alan Carr with the highlight of the year already?!”