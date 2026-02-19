A Greater Manchester restaurant has shared footage of a group of diners they say walked out without paying a £234 bill on Valentine's Day.

Chadderton Bar and Grill has requested the group to "contact us and settle the outstanding bill."

The restaurant shared an image of what it said was the group's bill receipt, showing they ordered several fillet steaks and cocktails.

"As a business, we normally respect customer privacy and never share CCTV footage publicly. However, in this situation, we feel it is important to raise awareness and protect other local businesses from similar incidents," the business wrote on Facebook.

The Metro reported that the group contacted the restaurant and told them they would return to settle the bill.