Man emerges naked from stolen ambulance he took on joyride with patient inside

This is the moment that a naked man emerges from a stolen ambulance after he took a patient on a joyride.

On Tuesday (17 February), Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department responded to a call for medical service. As they were tending to the patient inside the ambulance, a 37-year-old man appeared and got into the vehicle’s driver seat.

He then drove the vehicle away with the patient still inside whilst the responders had exited the vehicle.

A police chase lasting over 40 minutes then followed, with the suspect only being stopped after a tire deflation device was deployed. Bodycam footage shows the moment the naked individual emerges from the vehicle.

He was booked at the Wood County Jail on an array of charges.

Both the suspect and the patient inside the ambulance were uninjured.