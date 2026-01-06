Drink driver filmed trying to complete breathalyser test eight times

A drunk driver who swerved between lanes needed eight attempts to correctly blow into a breathalyser.

On 6 December, Vincent Lime, 36, of Caswell Close, Corringham, Thurrock, was stopped by officers after receiving concerned reports from members of the public of a motorist driving recklessly.

Footage released by Wiltshire Police on Monday (5 January) shows Lime, who is visibly swaying from side to side, repeatedly failing the breathalyser test.

When he finally completed the test, he was found to have 148 mg – more than four times over the legal limit - in his system. He was then arrested and taken into custody.

He was later charged with driving a vehicle otherwise in accordance with a licence and drink driving and appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty and was given a 30 month driving disqualification.