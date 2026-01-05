Nicola Peltz celebrates 'best birthday yet' with Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz has marked her “best birthday yet” with her family and husband, Brooklyn Beckham.

Ahead of her 31st birthday on Friday (9 January), the actor celebrated with her loved ones in Florida with a pink-themed party. Sharing footage of the festivities, she wrote: “I’m so grateful.”

It comes amid a feud between the young couple and the Beckhams, after Brooklyn reportedly blocked his family on Instagram.

The Beckhams were notably absent at Brooklyn and Nicola’s vow renewal in August, whilst the 26-year-old was nowhere to be seen at any of his father’s recent 50th birthday celebrations, nor his knighthood ceremony.