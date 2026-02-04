Lucy Letby asks to hug cat in newly released arrest footage

Lucy Letby asked to see her pet cat as she was being arrested for the murder of children in her care, new footage shows.

A new Netflix documentary, The Investigation of Lucy Letby, released on Wednesday (4 February) shows officers arriving at the former nurse’s family home and entering her bedroom in June 2019.

The former neonatal nurse was convicted of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of seven others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

Letby’s parents have criticised the documentary as a “complete invasion of privacy.”