Unseen footage of Lucy Letby being arrested in bed will feature in a Netflix documentary about the investigation into the convicted child killer.

The streaming giant said The Investigation of Lucy Letby would offer "unprecedented access, footage and insight into the conviction of a British neonatal nurse who was found guilty of murdering seven babies."

Letby, 36, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

The Investigation of Lucy Letby will be released on Netflix on 4 February.