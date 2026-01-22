‘Why am I still here?’ Roxy confronts Rachel as Traitors plot unravels

With just two episodes remaining before the final of The Traitors, tensions are running high among the contestants.

Wednesday night’s episode (21 January) saw Faithful Roxy begin to question her close friend Rachel — unaware that she is in fact a Traitor.

During a tense exchange, Roxy asked Rachel: “Why am I still here?”

Rachel responded: “Are you asking me if I’m keeping you here?”

Roxy replied: “As one of my close people, I have to ask.”

Lying to her friend, Rachel reassured her: “No, no — I love you to bits, but no, it’s not me.”

Rachel and fellow Traitor Stephen have been plotting in the turret since the very first episode and have so far successfully dodged banishment. But has Roxy’s suspicion scuppered their chances of becoming the first Traitor duo to reach the final together?