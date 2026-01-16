Boxer Anthony Joshua has returned to the gym following the car crash in Nigeria on December 29 that killed two of his friends.

Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami, and trainer Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, tragically died after their vehicle struck a stationary truck near Lagos.

The boxer sustained injures in the incident but was released from hospital after two days.

Joshua posted clips on Snapchat of his hardcore training on Thursday (15 January) which consists of punching pads and riding a stationary bike.

He captioned one of the clips: “Mental strength therapy".