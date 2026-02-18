Mandelson appears in Blair documentary saying ex-PM left 'brutality to others'

Peter Mandelson has appeared in a new Channel 4 documentary series delving into Tony Blair’s rise to power, calling out the ex-Prime Minister's “brutality.”

Mandelson appears alongside key voices from Blair’s administration, despite recent allegations concerning his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

“ Tony was quite smart in leaving the brutality to others,” Mandelson says during an interview detailing Blair’s rebranding of the Labour Party.

Channel 4 disclaimed at the end of the episode that Mandelson’s contribution to the series was recorded in February 2025, “before the extent of his links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein emerged.”